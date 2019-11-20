Nazar: Check out Monalisa’s bridal look

MUMBAI: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a popular actress. She is currently seen in the popular supernatural TV show, Nazar.



The Star Plus show is up for high voltage drama. The show will soon witness Daayan Mohana and Angad’s marriage. The two seem to be madly in love with each other and even after Ansh’s doubts, Mohana and Angad’s love is going strong. The two will soon get married in the show.



Monalisa, who plays the role of Daayan, took to social media and shared her look. Her bridal look is beautiful. She wore a pastel lehenga. She teamed it up with a heavily embellished blouse with a shimmery torso and embroidered sleeves with mirror work. She paired it with a gorgeous dupatta. She accessorised her attire by wearing matching bangles, statement neck piece and a heavy maang tika.



Take a look below: