Nazar fame child artist Kiara’s sister Krishvi Bhanushali enters Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

23 Jan 2020 09:54 PM

MUMBAI: The very adorable and chubby cheeked Kiara Bhanushali, who made a place in viewers' hearts as Munna in Star Plus’ Nazar, is still remembered for the cuteness and charm that she used to add in the show.

After Kiara, her sister named Krishvi Bhanushali is set to spread her magic as she enters Star Plus’ popular show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Gul Khan’s Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles has been highly appreciated by masses from the time of its launch.

Kiara got super excited watching her sister on TV. She welcomed her in a very cute way. Take a look!

Even, the show's lead Vikram is in awe of the little one and was having a great time playing with her.

