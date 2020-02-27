Nazar has given me both AWARDS and REWARDS: Ashita Dhawan

MUMBAI: In the age of Television wherein shows come and goes in a jiffy, there are a few shows that remain special and leaves a mark in the hearts of the audience. One such show is Star Plus’ Nazar. The supernatural drama was supposed to be a finite series but because of the improved ratings, the show got extensions. It surely had a stellar ensemble. Almost every character, be it negative or positive made their presence felt and entertained the audience.

One such character was Ashita Dhawan’s character Chaitali. Ashita won Best actress in a comic role award for the show as well. Nazar’s season one has ended paving way for Nazar 2. The gorgeous actress took to Instagram to share a heart-warming incident that happened as she visited the sets of Nazar 2 recently.

Have a look at the post:

Needless to say, the show gave recognition, respect and love to Chaitali and Ashita.

Do you miss Nazar? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.