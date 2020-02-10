Nazar team parties the night away; flaunts their stylish avatars in these latest pictures

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show, Nazar, is one of the most popular drama series of the television. The show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens with its thrilling and spine-chilling content.

Nazar has managed to win the hearts of the viewers. The show which started airing in July 2018 has now successfully completed 400 episodes, and the entire star cast is over the moon.

The entire team of Nazar celebrated to mark this happy occasion. From giving shoutout to cutting cakes, every actor of the show was on cloud nine on this happy occasion.

And now, it seems, the celebrations are not ending anytime soon as the entire cast stepped out for partying.

Monalisa AKA Mohana of the show posted a series of pictures that showcase how the entire star cast went to a popular spot in Mumbai and partied the night away.

Take a look at the pictures: