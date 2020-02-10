News

Nazar team parties the night away; flaunts their stylish avatars in these latest pictures

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
10 Feb 2020 07:38 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show, Nazar, is one of the most popular drama series of the television. The show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens with its thrilling and spine-chilling content. 

Nazar has managed to win the hearts of the viewers. The show which started airing in July 2018 has now successfully completed 400 episodes, and the entire star cast is over the moon.  

The entire team of Nazar celebrated to mark this happy occasion. From giving shoutout to cutting cakes, every actor of the show was on cloud nine on this happy occasion.  

And now, it seems, the celebrations are not ending anytime soon as the entire cast stepped out for partying.  

Monalisa AKA Mohana of the show posted a series of pictures that showcase how the entire star cast went to a popular spot in Mumbai and partied the night away.  

Take a look at the pictures:

View this post onInstagram
Blurry Nights, lessLights, Some Blurry Pics and Friends.... Had a Blast .... #aboutlastnight#toomuchfun #music #dance #food #ambience #friends#saturdayvibes

A postshared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Feb8, 2020 at 8:23pm PST

Here are a few more snaps shared by other actors:

View this post on Instagram
What a lovelyevening.. all thanks to lovely music, good food and to top it all fabulouscompany.. . . @karishmajain92 @aslimonalisa @sumitkaul10 @[email protected] @simranbudharup @ritucj @niyatifatnani @[email protected] @saileshgulabani . . #sumitkaul #actor #actorslife #party #fun#dance #music #friends #nazar #family #krishmajain #love #together#tamasha

A postshared by SumitKaul (@sumitkaul10) on

 
View this post onInstagram
Reminiscence...Amazing time with amazing ppl #aboutlastnight #family #friends #party#saturdaynight #dance #nazar #niyatifatnani A post shared by Niyati Fatnani (@niyatifatnani) on  

Everyone was dressed in super stylish attires and looked amazing. Monalisa, Sumit Kaul, Niyati Fatnani, Harsh Rajput, Ashita Dhawan, Sonyaa Ayodhya, among others looked stunning in their avatars.

Tags Star Plus Nazar Monalisa AKA Mohana Sumit Kaul Niyati Fatnani Harsh Rajput Ashita Dhawan Sonyaa Ayodhya TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Ridhima Pandit visits her school as a chief guest

Ridhima Pandit visits her school as a chief guest

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here