NCB suspends two officers for skipping case hearings of Bharti Singh and Karishma Prakash

MUMBAI: Popular comedian Bharti Singh along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The couple’s home and office were raided by the investigating agency which is reportedly probing the drug nexus in Bollywood. Bharti and Haarsh were arrested post the raid. According to the reports, NCB seized some narcotics from their properties. A day later, they were granted bail.

Now, according to a latest report in India Today, the NCB has suspended two officers who failed to show up during the case hearing.

As per the report, a source has claimed that the investigating officers and the public prosecutor failed to appear during scheduled bail hearing in two cases - Bharti Singh and Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash. Due to the no show during the hearing, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Karishma Prakash managed to procure bail, says the report. Karishma Prakash's house was also raided and NCB reportedly seized narcotics from her premises. She was granted anticipatory bail later during the final hearing, which was skipped by IO and prosecutor, as per the report.

The NCB came into action after the Enforcement Directorate reportedly found chats while probing Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Ever since then, the NCB is probing the alleged drug nexus prevailing in B-town.

