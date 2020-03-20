A near-fatal accident for Ashish Kadian on the set of &TV’s Santoshi Maa – Sunaye Vrat Kathayein

MUMBAI: Talk about the power of the divine and you’ll notice how we are protected by the almighty in so many ways throughout our busy day. A recent horrific incident with actor Ashish Kadian’s made his belief in the almighty even stronger than ever. The actor who plays the character of Indresh in &TV’s mythology show Santoshi Maa – Sunaye Vrat Kathayein was left shocked when his reel accident scene turned to a real one!

While shooting for an intense accident sequence with a truck charging towards him (Ashish) at great speed, midway got stuck in a pothole and was about to tilt and fall onto the actor. Tanvi Dogra who essays the role of his wife Swati on the show too was part of this sequence. The ones who believe in the divine power and who witnessed this mishap would certainly say that the accident was averted due to divine power. The incident shook both Tanvi and Ashish who escaped unscathed as the driver took control of the wheel and managed to bring the vehicle to a steady halt at the right time. Although the shoot had to be stalled for a couple of hours so that both could relax a bit and resume.

Talking about the horrifying experience that left everyone in shock Ashish shared, “It was a very intense accident sequence that took almost 5 days to complete. Although such scenes are carried out under expert supervision there are times when things get out of control. I’ve never experienced something like that and honestly was extremely scared. The incident happened in a fraction of second, but thankfully no one was hurt. Times like these make us realize how important it is to be under the protecting power of the almighty by praying and believing.”