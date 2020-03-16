Neeharika Roy learns rock climbing for 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam'

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' actress Neeharika Roy shares how she managed to perform a rock-climbing sequence in the show, despite the fact that she had never done it before.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/24/2022 - 18:52
Neeharika Roy learns rock climbing for 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam'

MUMBAI : 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' actress Neeharika Roy shares how she managed to perform a rock-climbing sequence in the show, despite the fact that she had never done it before.

She shares: "I have never done rock climbing in my life, however, I was quite excited to do it for the first time for the show. Though I was kicked, I did get nervous on the day of the shoot seeing the rain."

"I was told it would get really slippery, however, I took a deep breath, prepared myself, and decided to train in the best way possible before the take."

Neeharika is seen as Radha in the show, who can go to any extent to make Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) happy. She asserts that the entire sequence was not easy for her and she had to face more challenges because of the heavy rain.

She says: "I learnt the tricks quite quickly, but I did have a few tumbles due to the heavy downpour and slippery rocks. Having said that, it was a fantastic experience and despite a small knock, I managed to complete the action sequence and got a lot of appreciation from my directors and co-actors."

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE : IANS

Shabir Ahluwalia Neeharika Roy Radha Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/24/2022 - 18:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Handsome Hunk! Channa Mereya’s Karan Wahi, aka Aditya, looks smoking hot as he flaunts his chiselled abs
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another lifestyle fitness update from the entertainment world. A former...
SHERNIS ALERT! GHKPM's Sai and YRKKH's Akshara are the strongest ladies as they complete this dare on Ravivaar With Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. Also read:...
Exclusive! I love Korean food and one should definitely try “Soul Express” as the food is to die for: Nafeesa Shaikh
MUMBAI: Parineetii launched a few months ago, and the show is doing well. It has received a thumbs-up from the audience...
Neeharika Roy learns rock climbing for 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam'
MUMBAI : 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' actress Neeharika Roy shares how she managed to perform a rock-climbing...
Neeharika Roy learns rock climbing for 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam'
MUMBAI : 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' actress Neeharika Roy shares how she managed to perform a rock-climbing...
Anupamaa: OMG! Pakhi’s open threat to Anupama, Pakhi turns negative
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Neeharika Roy learns rock climbing for 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam'
Neeharika Roy learns rock climbing for 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam'
Latest Video