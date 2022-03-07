Neeharika Roy : 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam' is also a love story but with a unique flavour

Actress Neeharika Roy portrays the character Radha alongside Shabir Ahluwalia's Mohan in Prateek Sharma's latest show 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan'.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 07:45
Neeharika Roy : 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam' is also a love story but with a unique flavour

MUMBAI: Actress Neeharika Roy portrays the character Radha alongside Shabir Ahluwalia's Mohan in Prateek Sharma's latest show 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan'.

The actress is happy to have bagged the part, and shares that the daily soap has a flavour of its own.

"I think the concept of this show is unique. It's a kind of love story but is completely different from the other TV shows. Also, the character Tulsi, which is that of a soul, played by Keerti Nagpure, is very interesting, passionate, and so human that the viewers can easily relate to all its emotions. The flow of the show is also beautiful," she says.

Neeharika feels strong characters influence a story well, making it more appealing. "We witness normal characters in our everyday life. But we are delighted when we come across strong characters or personalities who have made a difference. Even as viewers our dream is to become such characters. If the story contains such strong parts, viewers definitely like that," she explains.

She opines that these days the audience has become more receptive to relatable content. While the 'saas-bahu' sagas still have their own audience, times are changing.

"I do think that relatable content definitely attracts an audience. But at the same time a unique and interesting concept can also attract as well as influence the viewers. As far as 'saas-bahu' sagas are concerned, it had definitely had its charm when this started initially. But that concept has already been repeated several times. And I feel, the audience does not want to see the same thing again and again," she shares.

Neeharika is content with the response to 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan'.

"The response has mostly been overwhelming. We get many messages and feedback on social media. Our efforts are driven towards making the show all the more entertaining for the viewers," she sings off.

SOURCE: IANS

Neeharika Roy Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Shabir Ahluwalia Mohan Prateek Sharma Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 07:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: SHOCKER! Kabir and Katha arrive together, Yuvraj is shocked to see Katha with his brother
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for some amazing shows and are once again coming with another show...
Manish Naggdev: Being a celebrity is a big responsibility, it’s not easy to handle fame
MUMBAI: From Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s defamation trial, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu opening up about being body...
Mrunal Thakur researches extensively for upcoming cop role in 'Gumraah'
MUMBAI: Actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing a fierce police officer in the upcoming thriller 'Gumraah' and is...
Parineetii: Shocking! Parineet informs Neeti that she saw Sanju hugging someone, Neeti wants to break up with him
MUMBAI: Colors' new show ‘Parineetii’ is doing well. The audience has given it a thumbs-up. The show stars Ankur Verma...
Sanjay Suri on 'Avrodh 2': Had to dissociate from my personal experience
MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Suri who is playing an antagonist in the latest web series 'Avrodh - The Siege Within 2' shares...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Custody battle! Prisha is caught in her own trap, Armaan left helpless
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
Recent Stories
Mrunal Thakur researches extensively for upcoming cop role in 'Gumraah'
Mrunal Thakur researches extensively for upcoming cop role in 'Gumraah'
Latest Video