Neeharika Roy, who essays the role of Radha in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan mentioned

MUMBAI: “When I was in school, we all used to wait for Teacher Day as we used to celebrate it with full enthusiasm. We gave flowers and cards to our teachers and all the class representatives used to get to become a teacher for that day. In fact, I usually looked forward to celebrating this day mainly because of the performances I got to deliver on the stage. Our teachers have a huge contribution in making us the person we are today. On the occasion of teacher’s day, I would like to say thank you to all the teachers and be grateful for their presence in life.”