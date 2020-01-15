Neel Motwani and Shefali Rana join Haiwaan

MUMBAI: Haiwaan is a superhero drama series that is created and produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Param Singh, Ridhima Pandit, Ankit Mohan, and Gayathri Iyer.

The show is all set to witness two new entries. Actor Neel Motwani has been roped in for the show along with Shefali Rana.

Neel and Shefali will have important characters in the serial, and their entries will definitely increase the level of curiosity and excitement among the audience. Neel has been a part of several television shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Beintehaa, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Waaris, and Kundali Bhagya. Meanwhile, Shefali was featured in shows like Balika Vadhu, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi.

Credits: India Forums



