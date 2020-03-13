Neela Film Productions Hosts Meet & Greet For TMKOC Super Fans From Surat

MUMBAI: Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) recently hosted two of the show’s super fans from Surat. The fans, brothers - Viral Rajani and Shyam Rajani were invited to the sets and introduced to Tapu sena, Iyer, Abdul and Popat Lal. The brothers interacted and posed for pictures with the cast of the show they so much love and adore. The fans were gifted TMKOC goodie bags, t shirts and Tapu sena also went live with them on TMKOC’s official Instagram account.

“We wish to thank Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah so much for organizing the meet and greet with the cast and also for allowing us to visiting the set! It was a dream-come-true moment for any TMKOC fan, and yes we didn't feel that they were actors. All of them were so humble and down to earth, we really saw for ourselves the ‘Unity in Diversity’ which TMKOC is famous for. We were fortunate to watch them shoot and appreciate how hard they work whether it’s day or night. They put in a lot of hard work to keep us entertained and for making us laugh. I'm really proud that I'm a TMKOC FAN#TMKOCianForever,” says Viral Rajani.

“We will always stay connected with TMKOC no matter which part of the world we are in. Thank you for such happiness and yes, congratulations in advance as TMKOC is going to complete 3000 Happysodes on 26th May and 12 years in July, 2020,” says Shyam Rajani.

Neela Film Productions plans to continue the meet and greet practice on an on-going basis to give TMKOC’s fans an opportunity to get to see and experience for themselves all that goes into making the episodes of the show.

“We always have a good time with our fans and whenever possible we try to make them feel at home. Tapu sena is probably one of the most loved lot in the show and Viral and Shyam told us that. We had a good time with the two brothers, we chatted with them about what they do and generally about how life is in Surat. They seem to have enjoyed their experience on the sets and we are eager to meet and greet more of the show’s fans,” says Palak Sidhwani who plays Sonu in the show.

“It is always a pleasure to meet with the viewers of the show. Viral and Shyam were an absolute delight to meet and interact with. They have been die-hard fans of the show since its beginning and were really excited to be on the sets and watch the shoot live. It feels great when people shower us with so much love and affection. I look forward to meeting them again soon,” concludes Shyam Pathak who plays the role of Popat Lal.