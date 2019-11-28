News

Neelam Pathania to join Neelesh Malviya in SAB TV’s Tera Kya Hoga Alia

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
28 Nov 2019 01:25 PM

MUMBAI: It’s just sometime ago that we reported about Jijaji Chhat Pe Hai fame Neelesh Malviya set to enter SAB TV’s Tera Kya Hoga Alia (Optimistix).

Now, TellyChakkar has got another exclusive update on the same show.

Actress Neelam Pathania, who has proved her acting chops and comic timing in shows like Baavle Utaavle and Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, has been roped in for SAB TV’s Tera Kya Hoga Alia.

Neelam will play the character of Neelesh’s mother in the show.

We got in touch with Neelam. She confirmed the buzz and said, 'It’s quite an entertaining and different character to play. My character has a habit of dancing even in serious situations. I’m looking forward to starting the shoot.'

Here’s wishing the actress all the luck.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

