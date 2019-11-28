Neelam Pathania to join Neelesh Malviya in SAB TV’s Tera Kya Hoga Alia

MUMBAI: It’s just sometime ago that we reported about Jijaji Chhat Pe Hai fame Neelesh Malviya set to enter SAB TV’s Tera Kya Hoga Alia (Optimistix).

Actress Neelam Pathania, who has proved her acting chops and comic timing in shows like Baavle Utaavle and Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, has been roped in for SAB TV’s Tera Kya Hoga Alia.



Neelam will play the character of Neelesh’s mother in the show.



We got in touch with Neelam. She confirmed the buzz and said, 'It’s quite an entertaining and different character to play. My character has a habit of dancing even in serious situations. I’m looking forward to starting the shoot.'



