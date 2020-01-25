News

Neelam Pathania Roped in For Zee TV’s Qurbaan Hua

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jan 2020 05:22 PM

MUMBAI: Neelam Pathania is well known for her work in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Jai Jai Jai Bajrangbali, Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara, and Baavle Utaavle.

As per media reports, the actress will be seen in a negative character in Zee TV’s upcoming romantic drama, Qurbaan Hua. She will be playing the role of male lead’s aunt in the show.

Qurbaan Hua is an upcoming Zee TV show produced by Full House Media. Karan Jotwani will play the male lead opposite debutant Pratibha Rante.

Credits: India Forums

 

Tags > Neelam Pathania, Zee TV, Qurbaan Hua, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Jai Jai Jai Bajrangbali, Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara, Baavle Utaavle, Full House Media, Karan Jotwani, Pratibha Rante, TellyCakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of a lounge

Celebs at the launch of a lounge
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days