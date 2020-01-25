Neelam Pathania Roped in For Zee TV’s Qurbaan Hua

MUMBAI: Neelam Pathania is well known for her work in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Jai Jai Jai Bajrangbali, Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara, and Baavle Utaavle.

As per media reports, the actress will be seen in a negative character in Zee TV’s upcoming romantic drama, Qurbaan Hua. She will be playing the role of male lead’s aunt in the show.

Qurbaan Hua is an upcoming Zee TV show produced by Full House Media. Karan Jotwani will play the male lead opposite debutant Pratibha Rante.

Credits: India Forums