Neena Gupta to be seen in Tahira Kashyap’s next

28 Nov 2019 07:41 PM

MUMBAI: Neena Gupta is one of the most talented actresses our industry can boast of. She is a name to reckon with when it comes to performances, regardless of the medium. The veteran actor has been an important face in theatre, TV, and films.

She is now all set to star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Now, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana in association with Guneet Monga and Sikhya Entertainment are working with Neena Gupta for another project.

Isn’t that exciting?

Stay tuned for more updates!

