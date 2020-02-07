Neena Kulkarni is all praises for Divyanka Tripathi; calls her classic beauty

MUMBAI: Veteran film and television actress Neena Kulkarni is all praises for Divyanka Tripathi, who is one of the most popular faces in the Telly world.
Well, Divyanka, who is a pretty active social media user, took to her Instagram handle and shared an artistic piece. It’s a portrait of the actress.
She captioned it as, “From another era!”
To this, an impressed Neena commented, “Classic beauty.” We couldn't agree with her more. Take a look below and share your thoughts in the comment section.
Both Neena and Divyanka worked in the hit soap, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.
Neena is an eminent film, television and theatre actress. She acted in films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Guru and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. Some of her other TV projects include Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Kayamath.
On the other hand, apart from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka has done Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. She made her digital debut with ALTBalaji’s Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.
