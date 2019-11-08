News

Neeraj Malviya to enter Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Nov 2019 10:16 PM

Actors Neeraj Malviya, who has been part of shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, and last seen in Mere Angne Mein, is set to enter Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, produced by Director's Kut.

According to our sources, Neeraj will play a negative character and will related to Vedika's (Pankhuri Awasthy) past.

YRKKH which is one of the longest running shows on small screen is making headlines after the show's producer Rajan Shahi announced about the show taking a generation leap in February 2020. This news has saddened adrent fans as it might show exit of lead pair Kartik and Naira played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi respectively.

Well, for now all we can say is Neeraj's entry will bring lot of twists and turns in the show.

