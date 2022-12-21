Neeti aka Tanvi Dogra teases some fun with the Randhawa’s ahead of the Mahasangam with Dharampatni! 

MUMBAI : Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot, because the story consists of one man getting married to two women who are friends.

The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev.

A sacred bond of marriage tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti, and Raj. Fate leads two best friends to marry the same man, ensuing in a complicated love triangle.

Tanvi Dogra plays the role of Neeti on the show, and fans love her portrayal of the character. Fans are always curious to find out about what goes on in the lives of their favourite stars.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Has Vishal Solanki aka Rakesh Singh Ahlawat bid adieu to Colors TV’s Parineetii?

Actors often spend a lot of time on set shooting and television shows are constant hard work and long hours. Sometimes actors find a way to keep themselves entertained with onset shenanigans

Tanvi is very active on social media and often takes to her handles to share behind-the-scenes of the shoot, as well as some sneak peeks of her personal and professional life.

Like we reported that Parineeti is going to have a Mahasangam episode with the show Dharampatni. Tanvi took to her Instagram handle to share some sneak peek at all the fun that the cast is having with the Randhawa family. In another post she shared the photo where we can see Ankur, Fahmaan and Gurpreet and herself and she also put the caption ‘When #Rajneeti Met #Ravirti’. The picture is super cute and has made fans telly excited for the episodes. You can check out the picture here:

And we also gave you the exclusive update that in the upcoming episodes, Parineet will confess her love for Rajeev. But the twist is that she does this in a state of intoxication.

Yes, Parineet will confess her feelings, but she will not be in her senses.

While she is confused and torn between her love and friendship, what new turn will the show take with her confession? It will be interesting to see.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Parineeti: Parineet will confess her feelings for Rajeev but here’s the twist