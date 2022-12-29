Neeti of Parineeti, aka Tanvi Dogra, is off to celebrate the New Year with THIS special person! Check out the photos right here! 

MUMBAI : A sacred bond of marriage tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti, and Raj. Fate leads two best friends to marry the same man, ensuing in a complicated love triangle. Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot because the story consists of one man getting married to two women who are friends.

The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev.

Tanvi Dogra plays the role of Neeti on the show, and fans love her portrayal of the character. Fans are always curious to find out about what goes on in the lives of their favorite stars.

Actors often spend a lot of time on set shooting and television shows are constant hard work and long hours. Sometimes actors find a way to keep themselves entertained with onset shenanigans

Tanvi is very active on social media and often takes to her handles to share behind-the-scenes of the shoot, as well as some sneak peeks of her personal and professional life.

It looks like the cast of Parineeti is done with their shoot schedule for the rest of this year and looking to take a much-needed holiday after the Mahasangam episode they shot and especially after all the heavy drama that took place on the show.

Tanvi Dogra recently posted on Instagram that she is taking a trip for the new year, to her hometown of Chandigarh and it's with a special somebody. And that special somebody is none other than her brother. She posted on Instagram a sweet picture from the plane with her brother and captioned it #Siblingstrip, and she and her brother are definitely setting sibling goals. Check out the photos here:

At the age of 20, Tanvi began her career on the Zee TV program "Meri Saasu Maa." She had a supporting role in this show. She gained a following on television because of this program.

2018 saw Tanvi return to television, this time playing Falguni on the Star India Channel program "Jiji Maa." In February 2019, this program ended. She appeared in "Ek Bhram Sarvagun, Sampanna" a Star Plus program, that same year.

She plays the role of Neeti in the show Color’s show Parineeti and the show also stars Ankur Verma, Anchal Sahu, and Aman Gandhi.

