Neeti, Shakti and Mukti Mohan to grace Khatra Khatra Khatra

19 Sep 2019 08:19 PM

MUMBAI: Khatra Khatra Khatra, produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh, is currently one of the most popular and loved television shows. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens with its fun-filled episodes. The format of the show is a combination of stunts and comedy and is a perfect dose of laughter. Many celebrities have already appeared on the show as guest such as Surbhi Jyoti, Sanaya Irani, Vikas Gupta, and Erica Fernandes to name a few. Next, Mohan Sisters - Neeti, Shakti and Mukti will be seen on the show.

Neeti is a popular Singer while both her sisters, Shakti and Mukti are dancers and choreographers. Reportedly, the sisters have already shot for the episode, which will air soon. 

Khatra Khatra Khatra, Haarsh Limbachiya, Bharti Singh, Mohan Sisters - Neeti, Shakti

