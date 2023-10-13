Neha Bhasin is your quintessential trendsetter, ditches blonde to get a special all-pink hairdo to woo fans

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 15:51
Neha Bhasin

MUMBAI: Neha Bhasin is someone who simply never shies away from going the experimental route in terms of fashion and vogue. She's never been scared of judgement by any means and that's why, she's been a trendsetter in the literal sense of the term. Not just a fantastic singer, she's the perfect symbol and embodiment of women empowerment. She's known for her whacky style statement and well, once again, she's back at doing what she does best and that is to set new trends.

For quite a long time, Neha Bhasin was seen sporting a blonde hairstyle. Just when many would have thought that there couldn't be further experimentation in the hair department, she's surprised one and all once again. This time, the stylish diva and singer has now got her hair coloured pink and without any iota of doubt, she's stabbing hearts big time. Regarding her new hairdo, Neha mentions,

"Well, I have this thing about trying the different and opting for the unthinkable. Off-late, experimental colours with hairdo has been a thing and I love it. There are so many confident women out there who are rocking and slaying in different hair colours and I love it. It's been quite some time now that I wanted to colour my hair pink. I was just waiting for the right time. I had a few projects and shoots to finish with my old hairdo and that was important. Now that it is done and dusted, i didn't wait any longer to get this done. Have been getting some amazing feedback from people around and I have had so many young girls come up to me to say that they too want to get their hair done pink. I am glad that I was chosen by them as the inspiration to get this going. This is fun and I am indeed loving my new look."

On the work front, Neha Bhasin has off-late been getting crazy responses and love for her latest song ’Kut Kut Bajra'.  Not just that, she also sung the title song 'Chidiyan Da Chamba' from the film 'Chidiyan Da Chamba' and has been getting a lot of appreciation for the same.

The song serves as the ideal wedding anthem of the year and now, the wait is on for more interesting songs from her end. Stay tuned for more updates and keep following Neha Bhasin on social media for all her latest updates.

