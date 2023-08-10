From Neha Dhupia to Akash Choudhary Celebrity who got attacked in Public

MUMBAI: TV celebrities, face hate, trolling, or even physical attacks from individuals or fans. While I can't provide real-time information or specific incidents that may have occurred after my last knowledge update in September 2021, I can share some examples of TV personalities who have faced such situations in the past. Please note that the information may not be up to date,

and I recommend checking recent news sources for the latest developments:

Kim Kardashian: In 2016, Kim Kardashian was physically attacked in Paris during a robbery in her hotel room. This incident led to significant public discussion and raised concerns about the safety of celebrities.

Gauahar Khan: An Indian TV actress and former Bigg Boss winner, Gauahar Khan, was reportedly slapped by a member of the audience during a reality show's grand finale in 2014.

Kim Kardashian (Again): Kim Kardashian was attacked by a man who attempted to tackle her in Paris during Fashion Week in 2016. Security quickly intervened to protect her.

Neha Dhupia: An Indian actress and TV personality, Neha Dhupia, faced criticism and trolling on social media for her comments on a reality show, which led to a public backlash.

Paris Hilton: In 2007, Paris Hilton was attacked by a man who rushed the stage during her performance at a music festival. Security guards intervened to protect her.