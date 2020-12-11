Neha Dhupia to opt for Hamid Barkzi as a permanent member of her gang?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

The previous episodes gave the audience an edge-of-a-seat kind of experience as Arushi Chawla and Sanjay Negi battled it out to become the lone survivor in an extremely adventurous task named ‘The Drone Survivor’. Sanjay won the task which resulted in Arushi Chawla’s eviction.

Well, after a fiery elimination, the contestants will yet again be caught off-guard by the host Rannvijay Singha as he announces yet another surprise vote out session.

In addition to the eviction, the vote-out session will also result in contestants landing in their favourite gang- leaders’ teams.

Well, now TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learned that Neha Dhupia might select Hamid Barkzi as a permanent member of her team. Hamid played for Neha’s team in the ‘Basket Brawl’ task and made the team win and since then Neha has been quite fond of Hamid.

Since Neha’s team captain Pratibha Singh got eliminated from the show because of her violent behaviour, it can be assumed that Neha might appoint Hamid as her new captain.

