Neha Dhupia’s HEARTFELT note for daughter Mehr

18 Sep 2019 07:50 PM

MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi make for a lovely couple. They tied the knot in a private ceremony on 10 May 2018.

The couple was blessed with a baby girl last year. Neha is feeling all loved and mushy as her daughter Mehr has completed 10 months today. Recently, Neha took to social media and shared a picture of her daughter with a note filled with tenderness and warmth.

Her note read, “May the sun always shine on you ... may the love in your heart be deeper than the depths of the ocean ... may your head always be high , and your head always be high and your ponytail even higherour baby girl ... #10months today …”

