News

Neha Dhupia trolled, accused of being a 'fake feminist'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Mar 2020 07:14 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Neha Dhupia is being trolled severely, after her comment on cheating did not go down well with social media users.

In an episode of the ongoing season of "Roadies Revolution", Neha, who is a gang leader on the show, reprimanded a male contestant for slapping a girl, for allegedly cheating on him with five other boys.

"It's her choice," Neha said to the contestant.

Neha's stand, however, has not gone down well with netizens, with many users calling her a "fake feminist".

"@NehaDhupia who are you to abuse a person like this in your show... Stop playing this woman card everywhere," a user tweeted.

Another one tweeted: "This is what we call fake feminism."

Tags Neha Dhupia Roadies Revolution TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here