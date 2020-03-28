Neha Dhupia TROLLED; MTV Roadies Real Heroes' contestants Preeti Singh and Priya Singh CLARIFY their stance

MUMBAI: Recently, during the auditions of MTV Roadies Revolution, Neha Dhupia was subjected to heavy trolling for her statements to a contestant named Karan Kapoor. Karan confessed hitting his girlfriend as she was cheating on him with five different boys.

On this, Neha said, it is the girl’s choice to have as many boyfriends she wants. She also mentioned that the problem might lie in him. After the episode, the fans started accumulating videos of the previous year's audition wherein all the judges, including Neha laughed at contestant named Preeti Singh where she claimed that she had hit her boyfriend. The viewers were of the opinion that violence against any gender should not be promoted.

Back then, Preeti had faced backlash and was trolled. Talking about the same, Preeti, in a LIVE chat session with Tellychakkar.com said, " People are judging and trolling without watching my entire audition clip. The judges had taken my confession lightly because the incident transpired during my younger days. I was in 9th or 10th grade wherein you don’t really have the understanding of dealing with situations”.

Preeti’s sister Priya said, “Trolls can really affect a person emotionally and mentally. I and Preeti went through the same. If people see the entire audition clip carefully, they will understand what conspired between the guy and Preeti. The guy spoke ill about our family and Preeti couldn't take it because it was about our family."

