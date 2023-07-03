Neha Joshi: 'Shooting in Haridwar and Rishikesh was a blissful experience'

Actress Neha Joshi, who is seen playing the character of a housewife and mother Yashoda in the show 'Doosri Maa', recently travelled to Haridwar and Rishikesh for shooting an upcoming episode along with her co-actor Mohit Dagga.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 12:00
Neha Joshi

MUMBAI :Actress Neha Joshi, who is seen playing the character of a housewife and mother Yashoda in the show 'Doosri Maa', recently travelled to Haridwar and Rishikesh for shooting an upcoming episode along with her co-actor Mohit Dagga.

She enjoyed passing through the lanes and ghats of the holy towns and shared experiences from their recent visit.

In the show, Ashok (Mohit Dagga) goes missing after his wife, Yashoda (Neha Joshi), learns that Krishna (Aayudh Bhanushali) is his and Mala's (Nidhi Uttam) child. Yashoda and Krishna set out on a journey and are seen visiting Haridwar and Rishikesh to find Ashok.

While talking about the upcoming sequences, Neha said: "Yashoda is living through the most difficult time of her life after discovering that Krishna is her husband's illegitimate child. And as she struggles to accept the truth, Ashok, her biggest supporter, goes missing. Viewers will see Yashoda embark on a journey with Krishna to find him. The journey may be emotional on-screen, but I had a lot of fun shooting off-screen."

The actress shared her shooting experience in holy cities like Haridwar and Rishikesh and visiting Ganga ghats: "Shooting in holy cities like Haridwar and Rishikesh was a blissful experience. Our mornings would be waking up to the sounds of bells on the banks of the Ganga, a beautiful way to begin our day that would bring positive vibes. People around us instantly recognised us and would approach us to take selfies and compliment us on our show and characters. It truly made our day interacting in person with our audience, who would gather around our sets, watch the shoot and get us homemade food at times to taste."

"These small gestures made a huge difference to us. We thoroughly enjoyed these beautiful moments. I must say, the people's warmth and affection made us feel special, and we hope to keep coming back for more," she concluded.

'Doosri Maa' airs on &TV.

Source : Ians 

&TV Doosri Maa Neha Joshi Yashodha Aayudh Bhanushali Krishna Mohit Dagga Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 12:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu meets with a deadly accident; Akshara in a fix
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and isgetting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Raghav heartbroken to see Prachi and Josh hugging
MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
'Your work is your best PR,' says Yami Gautam
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who was last seen in the movie 'Lost', shared that she believes in giving her...
Sara Ali Khan wants to work with filmmakers who can 'push me to deliver the best'
MUMBAI: Believing that nothing productive can be done under pressure, actor Sara Ali Khan, born to actors Saif Ali Khan...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Katha and Viaan have a good time; Reet suspicious
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
'Your work is your best PR,' says Yami Gautam
'Your work is your best PR,' says Yami Gautam

Latest Video

Related Stories
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp surprises staff at antiques shop with surprise visit
Jasjeet
Jasjeet Babbar sheds light on her character's complexity in 'Dil Diyaan Gallan'
Kapil
Ranbir Kapoor shares how he learnt his monologue for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'
"Aishwarya Rai's Character Paaro From Devdas Is My Inspiration" Says Srishti Singh Who Will Be Essaying The Role Of A Saas In St
"Aishwarya Rai's Character Paaro From Devdas Is My Inspiration" Says Srishti Singh Who Will Be Essaying The Role Of A Saas In Star Plus' Most Masaledaar Show Chashni
Hacks to protect your hair and skin this Holi!
Hacks to protect your hair and skin this Holi!
Sudhanshu Pandey
Sudhanshu Pandey: When you are fit, look good; your confidence goes up