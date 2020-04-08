Neha Kakar challenges Avneet Kaur; the latter IMPRESSES the former

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses of the small screen. The diva has come a long way in her career. Avneet has been a part of many shows and is presently seen in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga as Princess Yasmine.

Avneet is a social media star and her popularity is rising with every passing day. The actress recently clocked 10 million followers and it was one of the biggest achievements in Avneet's life.

And now, Avneet has been given a Mood Swing Challenge by popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakar.

Avneet took up the challenge and nailed it like a complete pro. Take a look at the video:

Avneet gave the best expressions and kept changing in seconds which shows her amazing talent to gel herself in every situation. We are sure Neha Kakar must be super impressed with Avneet’s talent.

