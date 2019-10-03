Neha Kakar performs a special pooja for Shubh Aarambh of Indian Idol season 11

Seeking blessings of God before starting something new has always been a symbol of prosperity and good luck in India. Starting the 11th season of India’s biggest singing reality show on a positive note, Neha Kakar performs the ritual of Shubh Arambh with the aarti of the divine! Bringing forth the theme of “Ek Desh Ek Awaaz”, breaking the stereotypes, Indian Idol celebrates diversity in true sense!

Neha Kakar performed a special pooja with the judges and crew of Indian Idol before she officially began shooting for the 11th season of Indian Idol. Believing in the power of almighty, she prayed for a good season and great singers for the nation through this platform. Besides that, she also prayed for prosperity through her work and great success for everyone, along with Vishal Dadlani, Anu Malik and Aditya Narayan. The pooja instantly lit up the atmosphere on the sets of Indian Idol and generated positivity in the hearts of the crew and contestants as well, giving them energy to make this season bigger and better than ever!

All the three judges and the entire crew seemed very excited and happy to start with the new season of Indian Idol . Their enthusiasm and excitement are at the top level and they are all ready to mark the beginning of the most awaited show of the year.

Stay Tune and watch Indian Idol season 11 from 12th Oct at 8 pm Sat- Sun, only on Sony Entertainment Television.

The information in this e-mail is confidential and may be legally privileged. It is intended solely for the addressee and others authorised to receive it. If you are not the intended recipient, any disclosure, copying distribution or action taken in reliance on its contents is prohibited and may be unlawful.