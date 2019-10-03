News

Neha Kakar performs a special pooja for Shubh Aarambh of Indian Idol season 11

03 Oct 2019 07:19 PM

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The makers have returned with a new season and fans can’t contain their excitement. 

And starting the 11th season of singing reality show on a positive note, Neha Kakar performed the ritual of Shubh Arambh with the aarti on the sets of Indian Idol season 11. Bringing forth the theme of “Ek Desh Ek Awaaz”, breaking the stereotypes, Indian Idol celebrates diversity in true sense.

Neha Kakar performed a special pooja with the judges and crew of Indian Idol before she officially began shooting for the 11th season of Indian Idol. Believing in the power of almighty, she prayed for a good season and great singers for the nation through this platform.

