Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali perform together! But there's a twist...

MUMBAI: Seven million views on her song Dilbar and 425+ million views on Ishare Tere with Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali is the new talk of the town.

Her very song as been a chartbuster hit, and becomes the audience’s favourite in no time.

Call her a YouTube sensation or India’s new pop singer, the 21-year-old is a perfect example of versatility and talent.

On the other hand, Neha Kakkar is the voice of the nation, whatever songs she sings becomes a hit and starts trending online. The singer who started a journey from Indian Idol season 2 and today she is the judge of the very same show.

The singer has come a long way with sheer hard work and determination.

The two talented singers have a massive fan following and one of their fan clubs shared a video where there are singing the song Dilbar from the movie Batla House on the sets of Indian Idol.

This was the first Bollywood song that these two mega singers sang together and when John had come to promote his movie, the two surprised him by performing together.

The twist is that Neha is seen flirting with John while singing and the actor is trying to give attention to both the singers.

But it’s a treat to see them sing together, their voice touches one’s heart. It’s soulful yet so massy that one feels like shaking their leg to their tunes.

There is no doubt that Dhvani and Neha are the two most popular and loved singers today.

Dilbar was Dhavani first debut Bollywood song whereas Neha Kakkar has sung innumerable songs for movies and all have been chartbusters.

The fans have demanded them to have a concert together.

