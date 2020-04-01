Neha Kakkar and Jinke Liye lyricist Jaani’s chemistry in these pictures is unmissable; check

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers. She has crooned for many Bollywood films. The singer, who has a huge fan following, has also done music videos.

Speaking about music videos, her latest one titled Jinke Liye featuring lyricist Jaani and her released yesterday. The singer has been constantly updating her fans through her social media about her upcoming music videos for days now and has had everyone hooked, waiting for the song’s release. With the music video Jinke Liye out, Neha recently shared a string of super adorable pictures with Jaani before the song launch that are unmissable.

On Instagram, Neha Kakkar shared a string of pictures with the Punjabi lyricist Jaani. In the pictures, Jaani and Neha seem to share a quite comfortable bond as they strike some poses for candid shots.

Take a look.

