Neha Kakkar and Mr world Rohit Khandelwal promotes their new song on Indian idol season 11

MUMBAI: This weekend Indian Idol stage would be full of fun and masti ad extra celebration as this week’s theme is Shaadi special. Mr world Rohit Khandewal would also be gracing the stage of Indian Idol as he would be coming to promote his new “Puchde hee nahi” .

The song is sung by none other than the queen of Indian Idol Neha Kakka. The song has already become everyone’s favorite. Both of them dances on their superhit single as well.

Bharti who came as a special guest was seen have fun moments with Rohit, where he was seen teasing him.