Neha Kakkar confesses of her “anxiety issue” on Indian Idol 2020

MUMBAI: Anushka Banerjee has often faced social anxiety while performing on multiple platforms in the past and had to return home due to it. As she walked on stage for the Indian Idol 2020 auditions, she was again haunted by her anxiety attacks and had to take a pause amid her performance.

On knowing about her issue, Judge Neha Kakkar extended her support to Anushka by confessing that she too was prey to anxiety and often faces anxiety issues. She commented, “I also go through social anxiety attacks when I perform. When I am on stage, my heart races like never before and my hands shiver.” Neha Kakkar’s overwhelming support boosted Anushka’s confidence and it rightly paved the way!

Anushka delivered a spectacular performance and won the hearts of the judges, but more than anything, she overcame her anxiety and proved her mettle. She expressed her emotions saying, “My parents had taken a resolution that only if I make it to the top 12 will they come to Mumbai. I could not break my spirit and promised to sing my best, A big thank you to the judges for encouraging me so much!”

A platform that hosts not only outstanding musical talents but also the spirit of motivation, positivity, and passion - Indian Idol 2020, is back with season 12 – “Ab Mausam Phir Hoga Awesome” on Sony Entertainment Television, from 28th November, 8 pm onwards. #IndianIdol2020