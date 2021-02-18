Neha Kakkar gives 5 lakhs to Bollywood lyricist Santosh Anand on the sets of Indian Idol 12

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol which has made many singers musical sensation of the nation. With its newest season Indian idol is leaving no stone unturned to make the audience love music more because of the fabulous contestants they have got this season. This weekend the stage would be graced by the Pyarelal ji from the hit musical jodi of Laxmikant and Pyarelal.

Indian idol team also invited the famous lyricist Santosh Anand who has worked with Pyarelal ji in past. He told about his financial condition which are not good at all these days. This made Neha very emotional hearing about his debts and decided to give Santosh 5 lakhs .She wants to help him in any way possible as he has been such crucial part of the music industry and she empathizes with his story.

Neha also requested Indian Entertainment Industry to give Santosh ji some work. She also said she wants to give 5 lakhs as a small gesture . Not only that Vishal Dadlani also asked Santosh ji to share few of his songs with him and he will release them.

Neha sang “Ek Pyaar ka Nagma” and she was joined by Santosh ji for few lines.



Stay Tuned and get ready to watch Pyarelalji on the sets of Indian Idol Season 2020 this weekend only on Sony Entertainment Television’s at 8.00 PM

