Is Neha Kakkar missing Indian Idol 11 stage and Aditya Narayan?

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular television shows. The singing reality show has given a platform to many. The show recently aired its season 11.

Indian Idol 11 had been quite a successful season this time around. Not only did the show have really talented contestants from all over India leaving us amazed by their skills, but Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan’s fun banter and chemistry were also one of the many things fans looked forward to. Taking their fun flirting a step ahead, the makers of the show also created a lot of buzz around their rumored wedding, which was actually just a gimmick, all done in jest to entertain fans.

Now that Indian Idol 11 has ended, looks like judge Neha Kakkar is missing the Indian Idol 11 stage and Aditya Narayan. Well, she took a trip down memory lane and shared one of her looks from those days. Neha Kakkar, throughout the show, wore some really outstanding outfits, and the one she shared on social media recently is one of her favorite looks.

In the pictures, Neha can be seen in an emerald green saree, with a sleeveless blouse, accessorized with her earrings and a statement ring. Check out her post below:

