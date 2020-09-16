Neha Kakkar reveals the poster of her upcoming song; this is when it will be launched

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers. She is known for crooning songs for a number of Bollywood films. The pretty lady is seen as one of the judges in a singing reality show, Indian Idol 11.

The singer, who was a contestant in Indian Idol season 2, is known for some amazing songs like O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kaala Chashma, and more.

Neha has a massive fan following and many fan clubs that are dedicated to her on social media.

Recently, Neha shared a post where she revealed when her new song will be launched.

(ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar's expectations versus reality pictures are all kinds of goofy )

She shared the poster of her upcoming song and revealed that the song will be launched on 20th Septemeber and she is quite excited about it.

Fans have commented saying that they can’t wait to hear her new music.

Neha is one of the most successful singers of Bollywood. Every song of hers is a chartbuster hit.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read; Neha Kakkar: We don't get paid for singing in Bollywood )