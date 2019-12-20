News

Neha Kakkar sang “Channa Mereya” for her ex-boyfriend on Indian idol season 11

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Dec 2019 08:08 PM

MUMBAI: Indian idol season 11  is already garnering a lot of limelight because of the immensely talented singers.  Shaadi season is on the verge of starting and everyone is gearing up in their best attires to rock the stage. This weekend Indian Idol season 11 would be celebrating Shaadi special where our contestants would be singing the top-notch songs of Shaadi.  To encourage the contestants the laughter queen Bharti would be coming, and she would be accompanied by her better half Harsh to make the  celebrations bigger and better.

The Bengali Babu of Indian Idol season 11 Adriz Ghosh performed on the song “Channa Mereya” which made everyone on the sets mesmerized by his voice. Adriz’s performance inspired Neha Kakkar so much that she decided to sing “Channa Mereya” for her ex-boyfriend.

Neha Kakkar while appreciating Adriz said “Your voice has so much depth it seemed like your voice suited so well for this song. The way you sang just touched by heart deeply. I wish for you to take singing to another level.”

Stay tuned and watch Indian Idol season 11 every Saturday and Sunday  at 8PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Tags > Neha Kakkar, Channa Mereya, Indian Idol season 11

past seven days