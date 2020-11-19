Neha Kakkar shares pictures of her honeymoon bedroom; check out

MUMBAI: Popular singer Neha Kakkar, who has enthralled fans with her songs, recently got married. She tied the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh on October 30, 2020. Since then, the two have been sharing some adorable pictures from their special days. From their wedding ceremony to honeymoon, their pictures and videos have kept fans hooked to their social media pages.

Following a lot of pictures and videos from her honeymoon in Dubai, Neha drops few more pictures on her Instagram handle. The adorable pictures from her romantic getaways have given fans a sneak peek into her bedroom.

ALSO READ: Neha Kakar and Rohanpreet Singh dancing in their SANGEET CEREMONY is the HOTTEST thing on the internet today

Rohanpreet Singh captured a selfie of them where Neha is seen giving a thumbs up while remaining seated on the floor. The selfie is too cute for words.

The bed is beautifully adored with flowers and pink balloons, and the towels are folded in a manner so that they look like a Swan. While one of the pictures shared by Neha is a selfie, another one just has a picture of the bed. In her caption, she thanked the hotel for these beautiful arrangements.

Take a look at Neha’s post here.

ALSO READ: Singer Neha Kakkar hints at her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh in THIS post; check out

CREDITS: SPOTBOYE