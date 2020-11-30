Neha Marda: Playing mom on-screen has brought out a motherly side in me

MUMBAI: Actress Neha Marda says playing a mother in a TV show has brought alive her maternal instinct.

The show titled "Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti" depicts the world of two kids, Rishu and Roli, as they team up to rekindle the love between their mom and dad.

While Siddhant Suryavanshi will be seen essaying the lead role of Kuldeep, Neha will be seen playing Shubhra's role.

(Also read: Gajendra Chauhan strikes a hattrick by bagging three new shows!)

The actress has been shooting on set with Siddhant and the child artistes Pratyasksh Panwar and Mannat Murgai for quite some time and has formed a bond with them, especially the kids.

"My character Shubhra holds her children very dear and close to her heart. While it has not been that long playing this character, Shubhra has somewhere formed a part of me, and these naughty, adorable kids have brought out a motherly side in me," Neha said.

"I believe children have their unique way of understanding one's emotions and their rawness and beauty can be breath-taking. Their innocence has a certain charm of its own and working with them is a real surreal feeling. We have all become very attached to these kids, especially me because playing a mother to Rishu and Roli has evoked that motherly emotion in me. And while motherhood completes a woman, I have found something close to that feeling with Rishu and Roli on set," she added.

"Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti" is set for December 14 premiere on Zee TV.

(Also Read: Surbhi Chandna on being Ekta's Heroine, says, ''Its a huge responsibility'')