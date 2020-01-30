Neha Marda in Saurabh Tiwari’s next for Colors?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar wrote about acclaimed producer Saurabh Tiwari producing a new show under his banner Parin Multimedia. As we mentioned it is a Gujarati based love story and it is slated to launch on Colors.

There were reports about actor Vivian Dsena, who was last seen as the male lead in Colors’ Shakti, has been approached for the show.

Now, the latest we hear that makers are in talks with talented actress Neha Marda to play the female protagonist in the daily. Neha is still remembered for her outstanding performances in shows like Balika Vadhu and Doli Armano Ki.

We tried reaching out Neha but she remained unavailable for a comment.

Saurabh Tiwari has earlier produced shows like Madhubala, Rangrasiya, Badtameez Dil, Zindagi Ki Mehek and the list goes on.

He is also bringing his hit show Zindagi Ki Mehek with a spin-off on digital platform ZEE5. The series will continue to feature Karan Vohra and Samiksha Jaiswal in the lead roles.

