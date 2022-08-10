Neha Prajapati shares Rano’s struggles on Bhagya Lakshmi, check out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another bts update. We are always at the forefront of keeping our readers entertained with some chatpata stories from Telly town.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 18:35
Neha Prajapati shares Rano’s struggles on Bhagya Lakshmi, check out

MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from your favorite show. We are always at the forefront of keeping our readers entertained with some chatpata stories from Telly town. We know how much you adore your favorite RishMi and so, here’s another adorable update from what goes on off camera on the show Bhagya Lakshmi. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles.

Also read:  From Aishwarya Khare to Smita Bansal, this is how much the cast of Bhagya Lakshmi is charging per episode

Bhagya Lakshmi has been winning the hearts of the audience for a long time now and we know how eager are our viewers to diligently capture every episode on their TV screens.

The audience also likes to keep up with little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity and we promise to deliver the audience it’s daily dose of entertainment from Telly Town!

Now, we recently came across a post close to Bhagya Lakshmi.

We know that Aishwarya and Balwinder’s wedding bells are ringing on the show and while some are pleased with it, some are obviously displeased with the union and wish to stop it!

We know that Rano is a character who is not someone fluent in English and Neha Prajapati has come up with the perfect way to depict her struggles!

Check out!

What do you think of this video?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, Previously, Ayush starts getting very suspicious about Malishka and starts searching for the truth about Malishka.

He manages to find some real-time CCTV footage in which Malishka is seen dragging Rishi with the help of some other people, who hit him on the head in the car and gives the goons some money later.

Ayush was already sure that something was fishy, but he now has the proof to prove Rishi's innocence to Lakshmi and the Oberoi family.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Sonal foils Ayush’s victory

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Zee TV Bhagya Lakshmi BTS TV news Rishi Lakshmi Malishka Rohit Suchanti Aishwarya Khare Smita Bansal Uday Tikekar Anisha Hinduja Munira Kudrati TellyChakkar OTT RISHMI! TV news Maera Mishra TellyChakkar Aman Gandhi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 18:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Karan Sharma talks about what makes him say yes to a project, “what kind of a role that is and how I am placed in a story and if its is important then I accept it immediately but if not, I say no”!
MUMBAI :Simar Bhardwaj is tasked with finding a perfect bride for Gitanjali Devi's grandson in Sasural Simar Ka 2....
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Jayati Narula is very Particular about her diet, but here’s the Twist
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We keep our viewers...
MasterChef India Season 7: Ranveer Brar reveals this magical secret of the show
MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show, as...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Jasleen wants Angad to get humiliated, aware of Seerat’s intentions
MUMBAI :  Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Neha Prajapati shares Rano’s struggles on Bhagya Lakshmi, check out
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from your favorite show. We are always at the forefront of...
Recent Stories
Shehnaaz Gill turns 29; This is how the actress celebrated her B’day
Shehnaaz Gill turns 29; This is how the actress celebrated her B’day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Jayati Narula is very Particular about her diet, but here’s the Twist
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Jayati Narula is very Particular about her diet, but here’s the Twist
MasterChef India Season 7: Ranveer Brar reveals this magical secret of the show
MasterChef India Season 7: Ranveer Brar reveals this magical secret of the show
BARC Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya enters top 10 shows; Naagin 6 sees a huge drop in ratings; Bigg Boss sustains good ratings; Indian I
BARC Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya enters top 10 shows; Naagin 6 sees a huge drop in ratings; Bigg Boss sustains good ratings; Indian Idol sees a jump in ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Faltu
Imlie fame Karan Vohra shares a Special Message for This person, check out
Imlie fame Karan Vohra shares a Special Message for This person, check out
Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui extends his support to MC Stan says “ I am only supporting him as he is my brother and he is not p
Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui extends his support to MC Stan says “ I am only supporting him as he is my brother and he is not playing the game just chilling and leavening his swag behind”
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare praises late actor Siddarth Shukla and says “ The best season of Bigg Boss has been Bigg Boss 13 and
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare praises late actor Siddarth Shukla and says “ The best season of Bigg Boss has been Bigg Boss 13 and his favorite contestant has been Siddarth