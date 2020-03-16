Neha Sargam to play Yashoda in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala

MUMBAI: “Maa ki adbhut mamta ka anand uthane, aa rahe hain Gopala!” Mesmerizing viewers with a heartfelt bond between Yashoda and Kanha (Lord Shri Krishna), Sony Entertainment Television recently announced their latest offering ‘Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala’ which will soon air on the channel. Essaying the pivotal role of Yashodha will be well-known television actor, Neha Sargam.

Neha Sargam, who has been a part of notable mythological shows in the past, says, “We’ve all grown up watching and hearing stories of Kanha so it’s exciting for me to play such an integral part in ‘Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala’. It’s a great learning as well to revisit the bond shared between Yashodha Maiiya and Kanha from a different perspective altogether. It brings a lot of peace to me.”

