Neha Solanki roped in for Cockrow Shaika Productions' next on Colors as lead - EXCLUSIVE

Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, and Teri Meri Doriyaan. TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of television.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/08/2024 - 20:55
Neha

MUMBAI: Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, and Teri Meri Doriyaan.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of television.

Also read - Wow! Udaariyan Star Twinkle Arora Sets Bold Career Goals for the New Year

Cockrow Shaika Productions is coming up with a new show on Colors.

As per sources, Neha Solanki as been roped in for the show.

The actress will be playing a lead role in the show.

Are you excited to watch her on the show?

Also read - Exclusive! Twinkle Arora shares a thought about the debate between actors and youtubers on reality shows and reveals if she is participating in Bigg Boss Season 17

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey Teri Meri Doriyaann Twinkle Arora Colors Television Neha Solanki TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/08/2024 - 20:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
6 Iconic Characters That Will Stay with Us Forever
MUMBAI: From the big screen to our hearts, certain characters leave an unforgettable mark on their fans. These...
Neha Solanki roped in for Cockrow Shaika Productions' next on Colors as lead - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey...
BTS: Butter to DNA, here are top 5 songs from the band you won’t stop grooving to
MUMBAI: Any person who might not even be aware of the word ‘k-pop’ would still know about BTS as this boy band has...
Twinkle Arora roped in for Cockrow Shaika Productions' next on Colors as negative lead - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey...
Lights, Camera, Birthday: Superstars who unveiled movie first looks on their birthday!
MUMBAI: In the world of cinema, birthdays are not just personal celebrations for actors; they are also moments of joy...
Chamkila: Makers shares beautiful moments from behind the scenes
MUMBAI: Imtiaz Ali has made and offered some truly wonderful films that have transported us to different worlds over...
Recent Stories
Iconic Characters
6 Iconic Characters That Will Stay with Us Forever
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Twinkle
Twinkle Arora roped in for Cockrow Shaika Productions' next on Colors as negative lead - EXCLUSIVE
Teri Meri Doriyaann
Teri Meri Doriyaann FAN FICTION: Diljeet’s mother might become another Manbeer after knowing Sahiba’s past; will blame her for using Diljeet?
Sangeeta Ghosh
Sangeeta Ghosh, Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Tiwari and more 90s TV actresses whose hotness metres knock the sparks out of today's TV sirens
Shrimad Ramayan,Ram
‘Shrimad Ramayan’ to Unveil Eternal Devotion with the ‘Ram – Hanuman’ Milan
Mangal Lakshmi
Mangal Lakshmi: Deepika Singh gets TROLLED for her dance; sparks debate if actors are cast on basis of FOLLOWERS
Vineeta Singh
Shark Tank India 3: Vineeta Singh shares an inspiring message on World Health Day