News

Neha Yadav and Sikander Kharbanda bags Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
07 Mar 2020 12:00 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the sets of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

The current track of the show revolves around Kunal forcing Guddan for marriage.  The show is taking an interesting turn and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure exciting twists. TellyChakkar.com has learnt that the makers have roped in two new characters to spike up the drama quotient of the show.

According to our sources, Neha Yadav and Sikander Kharbanda have bagged important roles in the show.

A little birdie from the sets have revealed that the duo will play the characters of Guddan's close relatives. Neha has been a part of Star Plus' Suhani Si Ek Ladki while Sikander was last seen in Colors'
Naagin 4.

We couldn't connect with Neha and Sikander for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Neha Yadav Sikander Kharbanda Suhani Si Ek Ladki Colors Naagin 4 TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Cast of Ramayan reunite on The Kapil Sharma Show

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here