Nehha Pendse brings in her birthday with her close friends at her own restaurant!

MUMBAI: The talented and beautiful actress Nehha Pendse who essays the role of Anita Bhabi in &TV’s popular show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai ringed in her 37th birthday last night with her husband and a close set of friends and family. She is one of the most loved actresses in the show business and her role in the show has made a remarkable presence in the heart of the viewers. Sharing about how she likes to celebrate her birthday, Nehha Pendse (Anita Bhabi) shares, “I believe birthdays are extremely precious. I love birthdays that are spent with my near and dear ones. It makes me happy to see all the exceptional people I have made connections with, celebrating my special moments along with me.

Further sharing about how she’s celebrating her 37th Birthday, she adds, “Well, the birthday celebrations have started last night itself. My husband Shardul Bayas planned a party for me at our restaurant, Wakai in Fort, Mumbai. And it was attended by few of our close friends. We celebrated with a lovely cake, lots of dancing and my favorite food. Usually, I am not big on partying but last night was an absolute blast, and I enjoyed every moment of it. What can be better celebrating your special day at a place which holds a special place in your heart. Today’s day has also started beautifully, and I am constantly receiving a lot of warm wishes from my viewers and co-stars. I will forever be grateful for the love and admiration each one of you send my way and promise to keep entertaining you always.”

Tune in to watch Nehha Pendse as Anita Bhabi on Bhabiji Ghar Pa Hai, every Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM only on &TV!