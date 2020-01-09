Nehha Pendse stuns in green gown

MUMBAI: Actress and "Bigg Boss 12" contestant Nehha Pendse looked ethereal in a forest green gown, which she wore on her engagement. It took 2,208 hours to create the gown.



The actress got married to Shardul Singh Bayas on January 5 in Pune. She wore a Nauvari sari for her wedding.



For her engagement, Nehha wore an elegant gown, custom-made KALKI Fashion fit & flare gown.



According to the designer, the gown showcases seven kinds of embroideries and took a total of 2208 hours to create. It boasts green crystals that add to its gleam.



With intricate handiwork, the gown has multiple layers of threadwork and self-embroideries accomplished by hand. It all comes together with hand-embroidered blooms and French knots created out of sheer accents for the gown. Super long wings add to the whole appeal.



Nehha finished her engagement look with danglers, keeping her hair down sideways. Her make-up was subtle, with a dash of bronzer and a nude lipstick.