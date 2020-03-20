From neighbors to co-stars, Maddam Sir artists Gaurav Wadhwa and Yukti Kapoor get nostalgic in a candid chat

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s value-driven comedy show Maddam Sir has successfully kept the viewers entertained while also spreading messages about various social issues. The extremely talented cast has made the show even more interesting with their unmatched performances for their unique characters. While the on-screen camaraderie of the artists is already spreading the magic, off-screen bond between the cast has made the set a fun place to work at.

Yukti Kapoor (playing the role of Karishma Singh) and Gaurav Wadhwa (essaying Sunny) share a friendship that goes back to when they were in their hometown, Jaipur. Sharing more about this friendship, Gaurav Wadhwa said, “When I was in 6 th Standard, Yukti’s younger brother, also named Gaurav, was in my class and that’s how I came to know of Yukti. She was already an actor at that time and I had never even thought of acting. Later, when I got into this industry and moved to Mumbai, I came to know Yukti is doing another show and then I messaged her. That’s how we got in touch again. Now, we are working together in the same show and it feels really great to have someone from your hometown here on the set. We both enjoy talking to each other about Jaipur, the delicious Kachoris and our memories from the city. This also makes us feel connected to Jaipur.”

Talking about how she got in touch with Gaurav, Yukti shared, “Gaurav and me got in touch here in Mumbai even though we used to stay just next to each other in Jaipur. I used to go to a dance class in Jaipur where he used to teach, but we never spoke to each other. So it was really exciting to know that we are going to be working in the same show, Maddam Sir. We have a lot of fun together on the sets as we talk about Jaipur and also make some fun videos together. Even today, if one of us goes to Jaipur, we get things from there for each other.”