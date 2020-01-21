Neil Arya on Mission :Patiala Babes 20th January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Montu invites everyone except Arya and he is not interested in calling her for a birthday party. HE tears card in front of her she gets angry. Neil comes and wishes Montu happy birthday Montu asks him who’s side he is he tells that he is not in Arya’s team but why he is not inviting her he explains to him that she taunts him when he gets fewer grades. Neil ask him is their any party he tells him that yes cake and ice cream Pizza. Neil on behalf of his father cancel all order Arya is happy to see this. Minnie is shifting her things from Neil’s room Preet ask reason she also asks her that if she loves him she tells her that she doesn’t believe in true love. they are discussing this at that time Rani informs her that Neil canceled Montu’s party.

Minnie confronts Neil she asks him the reason behind doing so he tells that how Montu can behave Like this with Arya I want her to be happy they start fighting. Montu birthday party everyone is waiting for pizza. Mr. Sandhu is arguing with Pizza corner guy he tells Montu to adjust but he demands pizza. Arya is holding tray visit Montu.