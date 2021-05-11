Neil Bhatt aka Virat of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein showers praise on the recent scenes of the show Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Pandya Store are two of the most loved and successful shows of Star Plus and it’s doing very well for itself.

The story and the screenplay of these serials are very grippe and interesting and hence keeps the audiences hooked on to the show.

The lead pair of both shows are highly loved by the audiences.

Neil Bhatt who is the main lead of the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein where he essays the role of Virat, shared a post on Pandya Store and appreciated and praised the recent scenes of the show.

He shared the video of the show and captioned it saying that when he was watching the recent episodes, he caught a glimpse of these absolute visual treats.

He further said that our Pandya couples come out of a romantic journey but the heartbeats of the audiences increases. The way these scenes have been shot; they look like they're coming straight out of a movie. And let's not forget these super talented actors.

Who’s on-screen chemistry makes you want to fall in love again and again. The song Gherua is well complemented by the camera angles, the drone shots, the location everything is a perfect match made with so much effort to give entertainment an all-new definition by the production team said Neil in his post.

Neil feels that the television has got a new face and it has really revolutionized the experience of its viewers making it richer, grand and beyond quality in every way.

This definitely is a new dawn for us that's going to shine brighter than ever before!

Well, its so good to see that in such a comparative industry actor is appreciating each other’s work and praising the other shows on the channel, which could be a treat to them, this shows the camaraderie and understanding between the actors.

