Neil Bhatt and Shagun Sharma bags &TV’s Laal Ishq

Earlier in the day we reported about actress Madhyrima Tuli bagging Yash Patnaik’s Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and now we are here with another interesting update from the Television world.
Actors Neil Bhatt and Shagun Sharma has been locked for yet another interesting and spine-chilling episode of &TV’s Laal Ishq which will be produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms.
According to our sources, the story of the episode will revolve around past life regression. It will have a unique and intriguing concept.
WE got in touch with Neil to extract more details, he confirmed the buzz and said, “It is kind of very different experience as I will be playing to extinctive different characters from past and present lives. My look for past life character is pretty different and has a different feel to it. Hoping to pull it off and entertain the audience”.
We couldn’t connect with Shagun for a comment.
Neil Bhatt rose to fame with Zee TV’s Ramayan and Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop while Shagun made an impact with her stint in Colors’ Tu Aashiqui.
